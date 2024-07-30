New Smyrna Beach officials schedule public forum to discuss airport noise

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — City leaders in New Smyrna Beach have scheduled a public meeting to give residents another chance to voice their opinions about efforts to reduce noise levels around the municipal airport.

In February, the consulting firm Environmental Science Associates determined that noise levels around the New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport had not increased since 2011. However, they still made several recommendations for reducing aircraft noise near the airfield.

Those recommendations included designating a “calm wind” runway, raising the standard “pattern altitude” of 1,000 feet by an additional 200 feet, discouraging repetitive “touch and go” operations between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., and implementing a homebuyer notification around the airport.

The city’s Airport Advisory Board also recommended designating a calm wind runway and installing signs in neighborhoods affected by airport noise but advised against increasing the pattern altitude due to safety concerns.

After hearing the Airport Advisory Board’s recommendations, city commissioners voted unanimously in May to host another public forum on the issue.

That forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 at the City Commission chambers on Sams Ave. It’s an opportunity for affected residents to provide feedback directly to city officials.

For more information, contact airport staff at noise@cityofnsb.com or by calling 386-410-2680.

