New Smyrna Beach police investigate death of 8-month-old

New Smyrna Beach, Fla. - Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department are investigating the death of an 8-month-old Saturday morning.
Units were dispatched out to a call of an unresponsive child not breathing around 7:40 a.m.
Related Headlines
The child was transported to an area hospital, but later died.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}