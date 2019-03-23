  • New Smyrna Beach police investigate death of 8-month-old

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    New Smyrna Beach, Fla. - Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department are investigating the death of an 8-month-old Saturday morning.

    Units were dispatched out to a call of an unresponsive child not breathing around 7:40 a.m.

    The child was transported to an area hospital, but later died.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

