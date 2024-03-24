New Smyrna woman killed after deadly crash, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman whose vehicle was disabled was killed after being hit by two vehicles early Sunday morning, according to our sister station Action News Jax.

The crash on Interstate 95 northbound at the Duval-St. Johns county line happened just before 5 a.m. and left a six-mile stretch of road closed for hours. Traffic was diverted off I-95 NB to County Road 210 in St. Johns County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release the woman who was killed was involved in a crash at mile marker 332, which is just before the exit for State Road 9B.

FHP said the disabled vehicle was “blocking the left and center lane” and that the woman, who was from New Smyrna Beach, “was standing on the left, yellow painted edge line.”

Two vehicles, an SUV driven by a 25-year-old woman from Jacksonville and a pickup truck driven by an 84-year-old man from Butler, Tenn., were driving in the left lane, FHP said.

The woman driving the SUV “veered right, then veered left to avoid the disabled vehicle,” FHP said.

The front right of the SUV struck the woman and then “came to a controlled stop in the left shoulder,” FHP said.

The man driving the pickup truck “veered left to avoid the disabled vehicle” and the front left side of the truck struck the woman and the truck also “came to a controlled stop in the left shoulder.”

FHP said, “Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.”

No one else was injured in the crash, FHP said.

©2024 Cox Media Group