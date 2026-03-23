New state law prevents counties from banning gas-powered farm tools

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new state law signed on Monday morning stops counties from limiting the use of gas-powered farm equipment. The law prevents local governments from banning tools like mowers and leaf blowers used in agriculture.

The governor signed the bill into law to provide statewide protection for farmers. The measure ensures that local ordinances cannot interfere with the types of power sources used for agricultural tools.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson expressed support for the legislation after the governor signed it. Simpson highlighted the importance of keeping access to gas-powered equipment for farmers. “We did protect gas,” Simpson said.

He added that the equipment covered by the new law includes tools that “farmers should use.”

The new law goes into effect on July 1.

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