New technology connects school nurses to doctors without leaving campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - New technology is allowing school nurses to contact a doctor for students in need without ever leaving campus.
The telemedicine technology, powered by a Nemours CareConnect Cart, connects the nurses to doctors via video chat at a moment's notice.
Related Headlines
-
Man asks if school where wife worked played role in her cancer diagnosis
-
Major changes planned for dangerous intersection near UCF
-
Gov. DeSantis comes to Central Florida to promise support for students…
-
Investigation continues into threat made by student against high school,…
-
Gov. DeSantis wants tax cuts, more money for schools and roads
The carts are slowly being integrated into Central Florida schools.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Channel 9 first showed you this technology last February during flu season, because parents are also able to reach a doctor using the app.
But now this cart is now rolling into schools. Morning Star School in Orlando was the first to have the cart.
Nurse Peggy McGrath said the cart helped in a pinch when two students were showing symptoms of scabies.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
"We had the diagnosis, the treatment, the education, and the solution all done packaged up and done in one day," McGrath said.
McGrath connected with a doctor on the spot, which eliminated the need for the parent to schedule a doctor's appointment.
The doctor via video chat wrote up a prescription, which was sent directly to the pharmacy.
Nemours recently received funding to work on a pilot program with Orange County Public Schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
The pilot program will help figure out if these carts will be feasible in the public-school setting.
The telemedicine cart is already in a few other Orlando schools as well as a Catholic school in Titusville and a nursery school in Winter Park.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}