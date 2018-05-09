0 New technology may help find missing children, lost elderly faster

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New technology is coming to Orange County to help investigators when an elderly person or a child with a disability is reported missing.

The technology, which is in its early phases, would use trackers and a drone, but it’s not decided if the tracker will be in the form of a wristband, bracelet or necklace.

The trackers will communicate with a drone to locate the missing person.

Maryzta Sanz, who runs an autism family therapy center and whose grandson is autistic, understands that challenges parents of autistic children face.

For her, the wave of intense fear came the other day when, without warning, her 8-year-old grandson opened the front door and ran outside.

“He will not have the notion that a car can hit him. He doesn't have the notion that a person can stop and take him,” Sanz said.

“It happens all the time. It happens too much,” said Linda Stewart of Orange County Senate District 13.

Stewart pushed to bring the "Lost on Foot" initiative to Orange County after learning that half a million Floridians with Alzheimer’s disease were reported lost last year.

The program will place trackers on people with conditions that make them prone to wander.

Working through 911, a drone quickly locates the tracker.

“Having the drones is going to be a lot easier than a patrol car, bicycle or something like that trying. It would just cut back on the time, tremendously,” said Stewart.

Once the program launches in Orange County, the data will be shared statewide to show if it’s effective.

“If there's any way we can help them, we need to be there to provide that help and I think this will do it,” Stewart said.

Implementation and execution will come from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which is a partner on the project.

Participation is completely voluntary.

The more people who sign up, the more they will boost the data and success of this program

