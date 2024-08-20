New-to-market sandwich chain Port of Subs seeks these spaces in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A West Coast sandwich chain has identified Orlando as the market through which it will makes its entrance into Florida.

Nevada-based Port of Subs, which has operated for almost 50 years, announced this month it has reached a deal with Minneola husband-and-wife team Chris and Georgia Goddard to bring 10 locations to the market.

The first of the 10 is expected to launch in 2025, and Chris Goddard further told Orlando Business Journal the focus for the first local restaurant is the Maitland area.

