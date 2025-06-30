New traffic configuration along Osceola County road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The drive home from work may look a little different for some drivers in Osceola County.

A new traffic configuration went into effect along Simpson Road from Fortune Road to Marisol Loop/Winners Circle.

Traffic will shift to allow for median construction.

It’s part of ongoing improvements to intersections in the county.

Left turns will only be allowed at Marisol Loop/Winners Circle, North Boggy Creek Office Condos Plaza at the car wash entrance, and the Fortune Road intersection.

The south entrance to Fifth Third Bank will be closed for two weeks. Other entrances will remain open.

