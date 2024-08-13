New traffic signal installed at busy Winter Springs intersection

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A new traffic signal is in place along one of the most heavily traveled roadways in Winter Springs.

Construction crews completed the installation of the new signal at State Road 434 and Michael Blake Blvd. Tuesday.

The project, meant to improve safety for both pedestrians and drivers in the area, was approved by Winter Springs City Commissioners in April 2023 and began construction in October.

Funding for the new signal came from impact fees, which are charged to developers for infrastructure improvements required to accommodate approved projects based on how much they affect the surrounding areas.

The new signal will operate in “flash mode” for the next two weeks to give drivers a chance to get used to it.

The signal will become fully operational after that two-week period has passed.

City officials are urging drivers to exercise additional caution in the area during that time.

For more information or to sign up for traffic updates and emergency notifications from the City of Winter Springs, click here.

