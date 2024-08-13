Orlando leaders approve ordinance limiting number of downtown nightclubs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Council voted Monday to mandate new bars and clubs in the Downtown Entertainment Area be 300 feet apart.

The city said Monday the entertainment district is 60 blocks and, right now, there are 48 nightclubs within a 12-block radius.

Monday, Orlando City Council voted unanimously to enact ordinance 2024- 31. The ordinance will restrict nightclubs and bars from being adjacent to one another in the downtown’s entertainment area.

“What we’re doing is we’re spreading the opportunities for the other vacant properties to be able to have nightclubs throughout,” said Shan Rose, District 5 Commissioner.

The ordinance implements a 300-foot distance between nightlife venues. However, with the new requirements related to nightclubs, there is no longer a need for owners to obtain a Special Use Permit.

The city said the ordinance is in the best interest of public health, safety, and welfare, and will make vacant properties more appealing to new businesses and tourists, particularly during the day.

According to the ordinance, a new nightclub, or an expansion of a legally approved existing nightclub, is prohibited on properties within the Downtown Entertainment Area.

The Ordinance also states if the new nightclub or expansion of a legally approved nightclub is located within 300 feet of any other legally approved nightclub. The distance shall be measured by the shortest and most direct bearing distance from the property line of any nearby nightclub to the property line of the proposed new nightclub or expansion of a legally approved nightclub.

Any proposal to open a new nightclub or expand a legally approved existing 200 nightclub must be reviewed and approved by the Planning Official to 201 determine compliance with the distance separation requirements.

