Sanford votes to scrap planned $55 million Heritage Park development

SANFORD, Fla. — The city council in Sanford has voted to scrap a $55 million project.

The development was supposed to jumpstart revitalization in downtown at the Heritage Park Waterfront.

However, after years of discussion, it looks like that project won’t happen.

Watch: Hurricane Charley devastated much of Central Florida 20 years ago today

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the mayor and other city leaders explained, in addition to other pitfalls throughout the years, they just couldn’t come to an agreement with the developer on what to do with the property.

Many business owners were looking forward to the extra foot traffic in downtown Sanford.

Watch: ‘It’s nerve wracking’: How some solar panel contracts can be risky for homeowners

The proposed development would include retail spaces, restaurants, public amenities and 230 residential units.

Channel 9 first reported on the project in 2015. Since then, it has faced various challenges, including potential financial hurdles, permitting issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Have you seen them? Woman steals puppy from Seminole County adoption event

Nine years later, and Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said it’s time to let go.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group