New Winter Park building in the works

A new project is lining up for a vacant nearly 1-acre site along one of Winter Park’s main thoroughfares.

The city of Winter Park planning and zoning board on June 6 approved a zoning request by the city that would allow for the development of commercial uses along Kentucky Avenue. Plans show a 9,450-square-foot, warehouse-style building slated for 1934-1970 Kentucky Ave., per city documents.

The new building would rise just south of a stretch of West Fairbanks Avenue that includes Lombardi’s Seafood and several other commercial and retail users. The single-story building would include 22 surface parking spaces.

