New Winter Park community offers luxury entry point

Homes in a new planned luxury community in Winter Park have just hit the market, and one real estate expert believes they will go quickly.

Harrell Oaks, by Dallas-based Landsea Homes, has opened for sale with homes starting in the high-$500,000s. Located across from the Chapel Hill Cemetery on Harrell Road, the 60.9-acre community has lots for 63 homes, with lot sizes starting at 50-feet-by-120-feet.

“You’re going to have a strong backyard and a lot of space,” said Landsea VP of marketing for Florida Megan Bakel, adding that homeowners would have enough room to put in a pool.

