New York Giants owner John Mara announces cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK — John Mara, owner and president of the New York Giants, announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mara, 70, announced the news in a team statement on X, showing optimism and a promise to stay involved with the team during his treatment.

“I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome,” Mara wrote in his statement.

The Mara family has owned the New York Giants since Tim Mara, John’s grandfather, founded the team in 1925. John Mara became team president in 2005, having filled various roles over the years prior.

Under Mara’s leadership, the Giants secured Super Bowl victories in 2008 and 2012.

Despite his diagnosis, Mara plans to continue his active involvement with the Giants, supported by his family and professional team.

