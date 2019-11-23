Newborn left on apartment doorstep in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Fire Rescue said a newborn was left on a doorstep in Orange County.
Orange County Fire Rescue received the call from the Orange County Sheriff's Office around 1 p.m.
Related Headlines
Firefighters said the baby was left at an apartment complex doorstep on the 5600 block of Silver Star Road in Pine Hills.
According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the baby is a day old.
The baby was in good condition and transported to AdventHealth South Orange for further evaluation, firefighters said.
No other details were released.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}