Local

NFL player in critical condition after Manhattan shooting

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Stacker compiled the best NFL players born in Texas using Pro-Football-Reference.com (amine chakour // Shutterstock/amine chakour // Shutterstock)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

NEW YORK — Kris Boyd, a cornerback for the New York Jets, is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in New York City.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, resulting in Boyd being shot in the abdomen.

A New York Jets spokesperson told ESPN that the team is “aware of the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Boyd, 29, is in his first season with the Jets after joining the team in March. Unfortunately, he has spent the entire season on injured reserve.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be shared as new information emerges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read