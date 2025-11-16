NFL player in critical condition after Manhattan shooting

NEW YORK — Kris Boyd, a cornerback for the New York Jets, is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in New York City.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, resulting in Boyd being shot in the abdomen.

A New York Jets spokesperson told ESPN that the team is “aware of the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Boyd, 29, is in his first season with the Jets after joining the team in March. Unfortunately, he has spent the entire season on injured reserve.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be shared as new information emerges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group