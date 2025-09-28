Local

NFL QB ‘jumped and robbed’ in Ireland, insiders announce

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports - 19245622
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero posted this morning about an incident involving a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback being “jumped and robbed”.

Pittsburgh Steelers backup Quarterback Skyler Thompson, formerly with the Miami Dolphins, suffered minor injuries in an incident that occurred on Friday.

The Steelers are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings in the first-ever NFL game in Ireland.

A statement from Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten said: “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read