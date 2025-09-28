NFL QB ‘jumped and robbed’ in Ireland, insiders announce

ORLANDO, Fla. — NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero posted this morning about an incident involving a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback being “jumped and robbed”.

Pittsburgh Steelers backup Quarterback Skyler Thompson, formerly with the Miami Dolphins, suffered minor injuries in an incident that occurred on Friday.

The #Steelers’ trip to Dublin wasn’t without some drama: Sources say backup QB Skylar Thompson got jumped and robbed Friday night in Dublin.



Thompson, who is on injured reserve, suffered minor injuries but is OK and with the team.



The Steelers are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings in the first-ever NFL game in Ireland.

A statement from Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten said: “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

