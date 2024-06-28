NHC monitoring three areas of tropical disturbance that could organize in Atlantic basin

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring three areas of disturbance in the tropics.

Invest 94L is a disorganized batch of rain and storms near Central America.

The system has a 30% chance of tropical development as it nears the Yucatan Peninsula and crosses into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Invest 95L shows a 90% chance of organization in the open Atlantic.

We will likely see tropical development from Invest 95L over 24 to 48 hours.

If it develops over the weekend, it will be called Beryl.

There is still a lot of time to watch and monitor the system, and too soon to know where it will end up.

Another area of tropical disturbance is right on the heels of Invest 95L.

As of Friday morning, it’s just an area of disorganized showers and storms, but some gradual development is possible next week.

The third disturbance currently has a 20% chance of developing.

Thankfully, none of the tropical disturbances are threatening Florida.

