NIH director unveils unified strategy with budget cuts, targeting DEI programs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NIH director has revealed a ‘unified strategy’ that involves major changes, including budget reductions and the termination of grants.

The NIH director’s strategy seeks to clarify major changes at the agency, such as withdrawing research funding from universities that have diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The NIH intends to shift its focus to what it calls ‘more promising avenues of research’ concerning transgender children.

The announcement has sparked questions about the details of the ‘unified strategy,’ especially concerning the precise nature of the budget reductions and grant eliminations.

It is still unknown which universities will be impacted by the funding cuts and what criteria will be used to make these decisions.

