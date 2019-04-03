0 No decision made in bond hearing for man who allegedly had explosives in DeBary home

DEBARY, Fla. - A decision was not made Wednesday about whether to grant bail to a DeBary man who deputies said had a cache of explosives inside his home in 2017. Deputies said Christopher Langer had enough explosives to blow up a block of the neighborhood.

Channel 9 reporter Mike Springer spoke with Christopher Langer's father, Scott Langer, who said he's going to do everything possible to make sure his son stays out of trouble once he is released from jail.

Scott Langer said he’s visited his son since his arrest in 2017.

“He's been punished enough for what he actually did and that's my feeling, and I’m hoping the judge shares that and allows him to come out on bond,” Scott Langer said.

Christopher Langer is facing charges in two cases stemming from 2017. He's accused of stealing his father's laptop and trying to pawn it for drugs and of hiding the explosive devices inside his DeBary home.

Christopher Langer has been locked up without bail because the judge said he violated his pretrial release when he tested positive for cocaine.

Langer’s parents remain optimistic their son will be released.

“He would like to get out. He pushed for a bond hearing and I’m very encouraged the judge didn’t say, ‘He's been given a chance, sorry, no bond,’” Scott Langer said.

Christopher Langer's next bond hearing is in June.

