No injuries reported after truck fire spreads to home in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Marion County were displaced Wednesday morning after a truck fire in their driveway spread to include their home.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle fire at the home on Pecan Run Drive in Ocala.

The caller told dispatchers a truck was on fire in the driveway and that it was spreading to other vehicles and the residence.

Units from the Rolling Greens Station on Cherry Road arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of the initial call and immediately began a search of the home while other crews began working to extinguish the vehicle fires.

After a second search of the home, firefighters determined all the occupants were able to escape safely.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, the fire eventually spread into the home’s garage but was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters say the blaze was under control by 10:45 a.m.

The origin of the fire was determined to be a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck in the driveway. So far, firefighters are saying the cause of the fire was accidental.

The residents of the home were displaced because the power had to be disconnected.

