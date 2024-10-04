‘No issues’: ULA ready to launch Vulcan rocket on second test flight

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Teams on our Space Coast are hard at work Friday morning as they prepare for another rocket launch.

United Launch Alliance is set to launch the second certification mission of its Vulcan rocket.

This latest flight test will help certify the rocket to carry national security payloads for future U.S. Space Force missions.

During today’s launch, Vulcan will carry a simulated payload on its Centaur upper stage to test new technologies.

Liquid hydrogen propellant is now flowing into the Centaur V upper stage for launch. This is the final tank to be loaded during today's #VulcanRocket #Cert2 countdown. We have a green board with no issues being addressed by the ULA launch team. https://t.co/eWLyIiIUE6 pic.twitter.com/hsx7UAbdjn — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 4, 2024

ULA confirmed early Friday that fueling was nearly complete and its team was not addressing any issues.

The rocket will lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window opens at 6 a.m.

When the Vulcan rocket goes up, you can watch it live on Channel 9 and by clicking right here.

