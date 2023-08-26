No Saturday night plans yet? The Orlando Science Center is hosting an adults-only event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for a friend get-together or a fun date night out?
The Orlando Science Center is hosting its Science Night Live from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Attendees will have an interactive experience full of learning and discovery in an adults-only space.
Food, beer, wine, and cocktails from Hard Rock Café, Dajen Eats, and Phat Ash Bakes will be available.
The three restaurants will offer a variety of sweets, comfort food, and vegan recipes,
Attendees can participate in trivial, mixed-reality games, learn about 3D printing, and meet with engineers to design a LEGO moon base.
