ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for a friend get-together or a fun date night out?

The Orlando Science Center is hosting its Science Night Live from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Attendees will have an interactive experience full of learning and discovery in an adults-only space.

Food, beer, wine, and cocktails from Hard Rock Café, Dajen Eats, and Phat Ash Bakes will be available.

The three restaurants will offer a variety of sweets, comfort food, and vegan recipes,

Attendees can participate in trivial, mixed-reality games, learn about 3D printing, and meet with engineers to design a LEGO moon base.

No Saturday night plans yet? The Orlando Science Center is hosting an adults-only event (Orlando Science Center)

