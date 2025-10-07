Nonprofit aims to stop lawsuit challenging Florida bear hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A nonprofit is working to stop a lawsuit challenging Florida’s first approved bear hunt years.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the hunt for this December. But last month, the group Bear Warriors United challenged the decision, claiming the commission violated legal requirements and approved the hunt using obsolete population numbers.

Safari Club International is trying to intervene in that lawsuit, saying a bear hunt is needed.

Leaders with Safari Club International say hunting is a valuable tool for controlling bear populations.

