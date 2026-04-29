Nonprofit helps Florida veterans get medical marijuana cards at no cost

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A Florida nonprofit said it helped 22 veterans obtain medical marijuana approvals and access dispensaries during a one-day event in Casselberry, highlighting growing demand among veterans seeking alternative treatment options.

Veterans Cannabis Care said the March 31 event covered physician evaluations and state registration fees, removing more than $6,000 in upfront costs that can prevent veterans from entering Florida’s medical marijuana program.

According to the organization, veterans were able to complete medical evaluations, secure state approval and in some cases visit dispensaries the same day.

The nonprofit said demand continues to exceed available appointments, with more than 300 veterans currently on a waiting list in Florida because of scheduling, transportation and financial barriers.

Founder Robb Harmon said cost remains one of the biggest obstacles for veterans interested in entering the state’s medical marijuana system.

The nonprofit works with partner organizations including Honoring The Oath Foundation to help fund physician visits and registration costs for veterans.

Organizers said the effort comes as discussions continue nationally over cannabis policy and federal rescheduling, while many veterans continue looking for alternatives outside traditional treatment systems.

Veterans Cannabis Care says it has helped more than 1,000 veterans in Florida since launching in 2021.

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