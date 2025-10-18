Local

North Carolina fugitive caught hiding in Volusia backyard

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fugitive alleged sex criminal from North Carolina was caught last night in a backyard in Volusia County.

Zachary Edmister, a 25-year-old fugitive, was arrested in Orange City after being wanted for a first-degree felony, forcible sex offense in North Carolina.

Edmister was apprehended in the backyard of a home on Redwood Avenue. He initially attempted to evade arrest by providing law enforcement with a false name, claiming to be his brother.

In addition to the charges in North Carolina, Edmister faces local charges for providing a false name to law enforcement.

He also has a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation.,

