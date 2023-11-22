North Korea claims first spy satellite launched into orbit

North Korea says its first spy satellite is now in orbit.

The county also vowed it would launch more satellites in the near future.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said the satellite was launched late Tuesday night.

If the launch was successful, experts say the satellite could improve North Korea’s military capabilities.

U.S. officials could not confirm that the satellite made it into orbit.

