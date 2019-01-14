Nurse arrested after leaving disabled teen unattended in Deltona

DELTONA, Fl. - An 18-year-old suffering from Cerebral Palsy is recovering after his nurse left him unattended.
David Fouquet was found "blue around the lips" due to a lack of oxygen after his nurse David Buchmann left just two hours into his shift while Fouquet's family was away at a birthday dinner on January 2.
The family said that Fouquet was having seizures since his ventilator was not hooked up.
When confronted about why he lef Fouquet unattended, the family said that Buchmann smirked at them.
"At first I was really angry, but as the anger wore off I feel like there was something going on maybe in the nurse's lifethat he needs help with," said Fouquet's mother Kristin Persutti.
A friend of Buchmann said that he had a medical episode and was not thinking clearly when he left the home.
Records showed Buchmann has prior drug arrests, but no prior complaints on his record since he became a licensed nurse in 2004.
"My son is my life, he was my first born," said Persutti. "He's my everything so I'll do anything to protect him."
Buchmann was charged of a disabled adult and has since bonded out of jail.
