‘Obvious signs of trauma’: Man found dead at Orange County hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an Orange County hotel Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies responded to Extended Stay America on Equity Row.

They located the man’s body inside of one of the guest rooms there, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the man, in his 20s, had “obvious signs of trauma.”

OCSO said detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.

Check back for updates on this story here at WFTV.com and on Eyewitness News.

