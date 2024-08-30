‘Obvious trauma’: Deputies investigate man’s death at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies and crime scene investigators gathered at an Orange County apartment complex Friday morning.

Yellow tape blocked access to at least one of the buildings inside the complex that sits off Americana Boulevard near South Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded there shortly before 1 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in the courtyard of the complex.

Deputies arrived to find the man, in his 40s, with “obvious trauma to his body,” OCSO told Channel 9.

The agency said first responders took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Officials added that the investigation was just getting underway and had no other details to share about the case .

