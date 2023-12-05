Ocala man accused of killing husband, faking crime scene to appear in court Tuesday

OCALA, Fla. — A man accused of killing his husband is expected to hear the official charges against him in court Tuesday morning.

Deputies arrested Herbert Swilley last month.

Back in March, investigators found Timothy Smith dead in an apartment they shared in Ocala.

Detectives say Swilley tried to make it look like someone broke in and committed the murder.

