Ocala man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase for ‘fun’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he ran from a traffic stop at speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Marion County deputy was stopped at a red light at the intersection of SW 38th Street and SW 80th Ave. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a silver BMW ran through the intersection at a high speed.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Michael Gonzalez, actually drove around the stopped patrol car to get through the intersection.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to catch up to Gonzalez, but he continued to flee at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say Gonzalez lost control of the car in the 7900 block of SW 80th Ave. and spun out in the grass on the side of the road, but he was able to continue driving as the deputy caught up to him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy stopped pursing Gonzalez as a matter of public safety because of his erratic driving through a residential area at very high speeds.

Approximately a half-hour after the pursuit began, other deputies in the area spotted the BMW and successfully stopped Gonzalez at a gas station where he was arrested.

When asked why he ran, deputies say Gonzalez replied that he thought he would get away with it and that “it would be fun.”

Gonzalez was charged with one count of fleeing to elude law enforcement, a felony.

He was booked into the Lake County jail and has since been released on $5,000 bond.

