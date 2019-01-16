Ocala man 'drinks 18-20 beers' before making sexual advances toward children, officials say

SILVER SPRINGS, Fl. - One man is facing charges after police said he requested to inappropriately touch children who came to his home to play.
Officials said 51-year-old Arthur Prouix would make inappropriate advances toward children in the Lindale Mobile Home Park in the 5400 block of NE 35th Street in Silver Springs, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said that children in the neighborhood would play at Prouix's residence. Two boys, ages 6 and 7, recently came forward and told their mother that on several instances Prouix asked the boys if he could touch their privates.
When the boys declined, he would request if they could touch his privates, which was also declined by the children.
During questioning, Prouix told detectives that he normally drinks 18-20 beers before interacting with children and could not recall if he made the advances.
Prouix later implied that the children were correct in their accusations and that it has happened multiple times.
Prouix was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.
