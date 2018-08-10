Ocala officer arrested on DUI charge after consuming 7 beers downtown, police say

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala police officer was arrested on DUI charges early Friday, according to a news release.
Officer Kaitlyn MacDonald, 21, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the 100 block of SW 5th Street, police said.
DUI investigator, Officer William Joedicke, said in a report that he smelled a “strong odor of alcohol emitting from MacDonald as she spoke. She indicated she was coming from a bar in downtown Ocala and had consumed ‘at least 7 beers’ before leaving the establishment.”
MacDonald’s breath test results were .200 and .198., the release said. She was arrested and charged with DUI and property damage.
MacDonald was placed on probation, pending the department’s decision on disciplinary action.
Ocala police said Internal Affairs is investigating.
