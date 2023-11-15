Ocala police arrest suspect in convenience store shooting that injured 2 bystanders

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police say they’ve arrested one of the people involved in a shooting that sent two innocent bystanders to the hospital.

Officers responded to the Kwik Stop parking lot at 2066 W. Silver Springs Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

According to police, one of the officers was close enough to the scene to hear the gunshots and arrived to find 22-year old Jordan Goodman running from the area.

Other responding officers found two victims at the scene.

One victim said they heard gunshots as they were walking out of the store before being shot in the leg, just above the knee. According to police, the victim identified Goodman as the person they saw shooting.

According to an incident report, the second victim described being shot in the leg as they were walking into the store, but they were unable to identify the shooter.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators noted that a handgun was found on the ground near where Goodman was taken into custody. He was also in possession of drugs that had been packaged for sale.

When interviewed by police, Goodman claimed he was shooting back at an unknown man who had opened fire on him first.

Goodman claimed he first made contact with the other man inside the store. According to investigators, when asked why the man would have an issue with him, Goodman replied, “he’d have to know my face.”

Goodman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, drug possession, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Due to his status as a previously convicted felon, Goodman was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Goodman is being held in the Marion County jail on a total of $47,000 bond.

The second person involved in the shooting has not been identified. Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by text at **TIPS or online here.

