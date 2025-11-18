Local

Ocala Police issue missing & endangered alert for 14-year-old boy

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department has issued a missing and endangered alert for Hunter Grimes, a 14-year-old who is intellectually challenged and may be walking to Chiefland, Florida.

Authorities are urging the public to watch for Hunter Grimes, as he is considered at-risk because of his intellectual challenges.

The police believe he may be headed towards Chiefland, FL, and have asked anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

