Ocala woman accused of attempted murder after stabbing 83-year-old victim, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An Ocala woman is accused of attempted murder after stabbing an 83-year-old victim, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jennifer Michelle Gill, 45, stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife inside a home Saturday morning and later fled the scene.

Gill was later found around 1.5 miles away from the residence and arrested, officials said.

Investigators said Gill entered the kitchen while the elderly victim was seated at a table.

After grabbing a knife, she allegedly sprayed the victim in the eyes with soapy water and began stabbing.

According to a report, Gill admitted to the stabbing during an interview with investigators and said she “wished the knives had been sharper.”

Gill was taken to the Marion County jail and is currently being held without bond.

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