Ocala’s new festival features sand sculptors, food trucks, and family fun

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala is bringing a beach atmosphere inland next month with a new festival built around large-scale sand sculptures, live music and family activities in the downtown area.

The city’s Cultural Arts Division says the first Sand & Sun Festival will take place May 16 at Citizens’ Circle.

Organizers plan to fill the downtown space with professional sand sculptors, food trucks, artisan vendors and live entertainment throughout the day.

Six nationally recognized sand artists are expected to compete, creating large sculptures on site while visitors watch the pieces take shape.

Judges will select first- and second-place winners, while festivalgoers will also vote for a fan favorite award later in the afternoon.

The event will also include live sculpting demonstrations and a sand play area where children can build their own sandcastles.

Scheduled performances include local dance groups, student musicians and live bands, with The Caribbean Chillers set to headline the music lineup.

City officials say the goal is to create a free family event that feels different from a traditional arts festival by bringing a coastal experience to downtown Ocala.

Featured sculptors include artists from across Florida and beyond, several of whom regularly compete in major sand sculpture festivals nationwide.

Free parking will be available throughout downtown, including the city garage on Southeast Broadway Street.

If weather becomes an issue, the city plans to move the event to May 23.

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