Oceanfront hotel in Cocoa Beach gets $10 million renovation

Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront has unveiled a significant renovation, giving all 295 rooms and its lobby an upgrade while also revamping 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

Drawing on $60 million in refinancing serviced by Bank of America, owner Driftwood Hospitality Management invested $10 million into the hotel’s renovation.

The investment made by Driftwood — which has properties throughout the U.S. — likely reflects the company’s recent emphasis on Brevard County.

