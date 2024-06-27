Ocoee police search for men involved in armed home invasion

OCOEE, Fla. — Police in Ocoee are searching for the people who forced their way into a person’s home while armed.

Officers released surveillance pictures of the suspects involved.

Police said a group of men broke into a home on Regal River Circle on June 17.

Read: Man pistol-whips 2 victims during armed robbery in Ocoee, police say

The home is not far from Ocoee High School.

Police said the men stole cash and other items before driving away in a dark Toyota Camry.

Read: Man robbed at gunpoint in front of his Ocoee home, police say

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department or Crimeline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group