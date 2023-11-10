OCPS chooses name for new high school near Lake Nona

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new high school is under construction in Orange County.

And it now has a name.

Thursday night, the school board agreed that “Innovation High School” was their preferred choice.

The school will be located east of Orlando International Airport on Dowden Road, in the Innovation Way corridor.

School board members said they wanted a name that is inclusive.

“We want a name that represents not just one neighborhood, like Meridian or Storey Park, but something everyone can stand behind,” board member Maria Salamanca said.

The school will hold just over 3,200 students and cost around $230 million.

Innovation High School will help relieve Lake Nona High.

It will be the district’s 23rd traditional high school and is scheduled to open in August 2024.

