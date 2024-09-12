OCPS unveils $50.1 million revamp plan for former campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County Public Schools plans to spend an estimated $50.1 million to revamp a former campus.

The district is seeking bids to design a replacement campus on 6.06 acres at 905 Waltham Ave. in Orlando, the site of the former Pine Castle Elementary School, which closed in 2019 and was combined with the Pershing School at 1800 E. Pershing Ave. in Orlando.

The school district wants to build an 82,000-square-foot, two- to three-story facility to house the Esteem Academy, hospital homebound and ESE (exceptional student education) transition programs. The project also would include a new basketball court, pickleball court, bocce court, a maze/labyrinth, a greenhouse and a calming area.

