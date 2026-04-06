Off-duty Orlando officers help driver after rollover crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — For some police officers, the job doesn’t come to an end when their shift does.

Two Orlando police officers, Edwin Joseph and Derrick Walker, were on their way to Tallahassee when they came across a serious crash in Ocala.

The offers jumped in to help after seeing a car that flipped several times.

They pulled a man from the vehicle and helped him until first responders got there.

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