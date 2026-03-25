FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — The Fruitland Park Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of Mirror Lake Drive.

The viewer-provided video shows the suspect’s truck crashed into a garage door.

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Fruitland Park The Fruitland Park Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of Mirror Lake Drive. (WFTV)

Channel 9 is at the Fruitland Park Police Office awaiting a presser from the chief of police.

Police told our reporter on scene, JJ Burton, that the suspect was wielding a hatchet.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

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