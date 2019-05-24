Officers: Disney worker had condoms, child-size dress as he tried to lure 8-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Walt Disney World employee from Clermont was arrested on charges of trying to have sex with an 8-year-old girl.
Investigators said Frederick Pohl Jr., 40, thought he was chatting with the father of the victim, but he was chatting with an undercover agent.
The two arranged to meet at an Orlando hotel Tuesday and that's where Pohl was arrested. Investigators said Pohl was in possession of condoms and a child-sized pink dress.
Authorities said Pohl was charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor. If convicted, Pohl faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.
Disney said Pohl was placed on unpaid leave of absence.
