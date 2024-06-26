Officer’s find firearm on student at local high school, according to officials

SANFORD, Fla. — A student at Seminole High School in Sanford was found with a firearm on campus Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

Seminole High School told Channel 9 in a statement they got a tip about a student with a possible weapon on campus.

The school immediately engaged with their law enforcement partners and found the student in question.

After a search by law enforcement, they found a weapon in the student’s backpack.

During the investigation, it was determined the student did not make a threat to any persons or the campus, however, having any type of weapon on campus is strictly prohibited.

The student was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Out of precaution, the school will have additional law enforcement presence, including a weapon detection K9 officer.

