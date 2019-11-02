Officers identify man accused of second-degree murder, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused second-degree murder.
Police said the have identified Jarrod Deenah as the man who shot Ethan O'Neal in Palm Bay early Friday morning.
Related Headlines
Officers believe Deenah may be in the Orlando area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information of Deenah's location or information which could lead to his capture is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}