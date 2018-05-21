  • Officers lasso 5-foot gator in Winter Haven neighborhood

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 5-foot alligator was spotted in a Winter Haven neighborhood Sunday, police said.

    The gator was found hanging out in the middle of the street on Mandolin Boulevard.

    One police officer lassoed the gator while another officer threw a towel over its eyes.

    The officers relocated the gator to a nearby pond.

    Winter Haven Police Department
    Winter Haven Police Department

