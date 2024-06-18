Officials continue to monitor two active areas in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor two active areas in the tropics.

A disturbance to the east of The Bahamas still doesn’t show strong signs of development.

However, the area is being watched closely.

It is set to move over warm waters as it moves towards the southeastern U.S. later this week.

Tropical satellite date for Atlantic

Potential Cyclone One is still strengthening in the western Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche.

It’s projected to become the first named storm of the season and will become Alberto.

PTC1 in Gulf of Mexico

The system will eventually move toward Mexico and Texas with flooding rain.

A Tropical Storm Warning has already been issued for parts of the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

