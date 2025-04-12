Officials investigating overnight domestic shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours in Deltona.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m., asking police to arrive in the area of the 1000 block of East Hancock Dr.

Investigators say the shooting incident appeared to be a domestic issue where a man fired a round of ammo into the floor.

The man was arrested, and police confirmed that nobody had been injured in the incident.

